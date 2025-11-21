Barcelona cool interest in Bundesliga forward

Barcelona are looking for a number nine next summer to cover what many believe will be a hole left behind by Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward has been coy on his future next summer, and the Catalan media are briefing that he will not be offered a new contract.

The hunt for a replacement will not be easy. In previous years, the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko have been linked as future replacements. Recent months have seen Julian Alvarez and even Erling Haaland named as dream signings. Among the more feasible options are Harry Kane, Fisnik Asllani or Serhou Guirassy.

Barcelona cool interest in Guirassy

The latter is no longer being discussed as a primary option though. The Daily Briefing explain that Barcelona have ‘shifted their sporting strategy’ and no longer feel he is a key target. His name was one closely linked to Hansi Flick’s preferences, with ex-Germany manager a fan of a more physically imposing number nine. The Guinean hitman also scored five times in three meetings between the two last season, demonstrating his eye for goal.

Interest in Guirassy from the Premier League

While Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring his situation, unsurprisingly the main interest in him comes from the Premier League. Guirassy supposedly has a €65m release clause next summer, and a €50m clause in January, but only select clubs are able to activate it. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with interest, but none are decided to make a move for him.

Font: "I think I quite agree with a large Barcelona majority that players like Haaland and Julián Álvarez excite everyone, don't they?" — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2025

Would Guirassy make sense for Barcelona?

Certainly Guirassy has many of the attributes that would make him useful for Barcelona. His clinical eye in front of goal, imposing physique and pace in behind tick a lot of boxes. However without the star name of a Kane or an Alvarez, Barcelona may be reluctant to invest in an ageing striker with only a handful of seasons scoring goals at the top level.