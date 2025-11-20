Real Madrid midfield target making no progress on contract renewal

Real Madrid have for the past two summers faced questions over their midfield, following the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Los Blancos decided not to recruit a replacement after Kroos’ exit and felt the impact of his absence last season, but have decided to trust in their current options again this season.

That is despite the fact Xabi Alonso was seemingly keen to move for a controlling midfielder. One of the arguments against a move that was parlayed to the fans through the local media is that those within the hierarchy were not convinced there was a midfielder on the market that was worth a major outlay. One of the few that might have fit that bill was Spain and Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez, but he is still on the way back from his cruciate ligament injury.

Rodri Hernandez contract update

In addition, it also makes sense for Los Blancos to wait until next summer to move for Rodri, who will have just a year remaining on his contract next suummer. Although Manchester City were in talks over a new deal in the summer, those talks appear to have been put on hold. As per DM (via Diario AS), City are waiting to see how he recovers from his knee issues before locking themselves into a long-term deal.

Door open for Real Madrid

It certainly opens the door for Real Madrid to make a move if Rodri reaches next summer without a long-term deal in place. Like Manchester City though, they will be looking closely at Rodri’s recovery year to see if they feel comfortable putting big money on the table, bearing in mind Rodri will be 30 next year.

This season Rodri has played 415 minutes for City in eight games. Through various injuries, he has missed nine games though, suggesting he is still getting back up to speed.