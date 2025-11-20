Barcelona dealt blow to chances of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen exit

Barcelona are unlikely to make any signings in January, but there is the possibility of at least one player leaving when the transfer window opens. Hansi Flick wants to keep his squad together, although it is expected that he would allow club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to find a new club.

Ter Stegen, who is edging closer to making a comeback following back surgery in the summer, is not counted on by Flick. Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny will be the first team goalkeeping options for this season, which is what the Germany international was told prior to undergoing his operation.

Now that Ter Stegen is close to returning, his future has come into focus again. In recent days, he has been linked with a move to Besiktas, but according to reports in Türkiye (via Sport), they are now moving away from the Barcelona goalkeeper, with their plan now being to go for Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Ter Stegen needs a move in January

Ter Stegen needs to be playing regularly during the second half of the season if he is to confirm himself as Germany’s starter for next summer’s World Cup. This is why he is more open to leaving Barcelona in the winter, but it does now appear that one option is about to close up, which is far from ideal.

Barcelona want Ter Stegen’s wages off the books, as this will help them in their efforts to ease their well-documented financial problems. They are prepared to give the green light to an initial loan deal involving the 33-year-old, whom they hope to sell at some stage in 2026.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Ter Stegen plays out. Barcelona will hope that more suitors arise as the weeks go on, but in the meantime, interest appears to be waning.