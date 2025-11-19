MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 19: Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid is challenged by Abel Bretones of Osasuna during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Franco Mastantuono has given his first in-depth interview to the Spanish press since arriving in Madrid. The 18-year-old left no shortage of headlines, but came across as mature and spoke well for duration.

Despite is youth, and only being able to join up with his teammates a week before the beginning of the season, Mastantuono has adapted to Real Madrid well, seeming to fit in almost immediately. He seems to be enjoying the dressing room, as he told Cadena SER.

“I met a group of incredible people who make the day really great. At such a big club, having days like this is wonderful. I have a great relationship with Brahim, Valverde, Huijsen, Carreras… I think the dressing room is fantastic, there’s a really good energy there and that makes it even better. They’re incredible people, as well as amazing players to play for Real Madrid.”

‘Lionel Messi is the best player in the world’

Mastantuono raised eyebrows in his first public appearance as a Real Madrid player by declaring Barcelona legend Lionel Messi as the best player ever. It is a statement he has not shyed away from since.

“I’m a Real Madrid fan, I’m at the biggest club in the world, but for me, the best player in football, the best in the world, is always Messi, and he will be until the day he retires. I get to play with him on the national team, and it’s truly incredible. An admirable player who leaves you speechless every time he touches the ball.”

“It’s amazing that even his teammates are still surprised by what he does. And it surprises me a lot too. I’ve played with many incredibly talented players, but being with him is a daily learning experience. It’s about watching him and trying to copy something he does. You learn so much from him. I’m grateful for how he’s always treated me; he’s helped me a lot.”

‘Today, Lamine is better’ – Mastantuono

Many regard Lamine Yamal as the heir to Lionel Messi’s crown at Barcelona, if not someone that will hit the same heights. Given both are 18, it has led some to compare Mastantuono with him, but the Argentina international was clear that Lamine Yamal was ahead of him – for now.

“Today, Lamine. He’s showing an incredible level, but I’ve just arrived at Real Madrid, I’m in an adaptation process that I hope will be quick so I can get up to speed in Europe and at Real Madrid. I hope it’s a long story to tell, with many matches like the last one we played, which was incredible.”

Dealing with the pressure at Real Madrid

Both are under an intense spotlight as child prodigies, but Mastantuono, very much like Lamine Yamal, seemed unfazed by the pressure at Real Madrid.

“Pressure is a fact of football. I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself, but that’s how it is. I made my First Division debut very young. The fact that people were talking about me when I was still living in River’s youth academy is a huge change. I try to enjoy it because people recognise what I do.”

“Obviously, there are always demands, because I was at River, because I’m at Real Madrid, and because I’m on the Argentine national team. I’m going to be held to a high standard, and I like it that way because I like to experience it like many others do, with that self-imposed pressure. And I’m a very self-critical person who always wants to improve. I know that those criticisms or those compliments will help me to be better and to surpass myself.”