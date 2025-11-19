Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has been very clear that Vinicius Junior is his preferred left winger, which is bad news for Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old has struggled for prominence this season, with only three of his 13 appearances across all competitions being from the start.

On the other hand, Rodrygo is counted on much more in the Brazil national team, where he has been reunited with former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. As per Marca, he spoke on the situation with the Seleção, on the back of their two friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia.

“I can only give my opinion since Ancelotti started calling me up. I have a good feeling to see how the team has improved and how we have given everything. Now we have a clear idea of how to play and how to defend, and that makes a big difference. I’m left with a positive feeling, but we always have to win and improve. We can’t settle for this draw.”

Rodrygo hoping for Xabi Alonso recognition

Rodrygo was also asked about his situation at Real Madrid, and he expressed his desire for more opportunities to show his level. However, he recognised that this can only come from his own hard work.

“There is not much to do. I have to keep working, making an effort and try to earn the coach’s trust there, just like I have earned it here. I think that only in training can I improve; He sees my dedication and, who knows, maybe I will have more opportunities.”

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid, given that he has been unhappy with his lack of prominence at the Bernabeu. But for now at least, he is determined to fight for his place in Alonso’s squad.