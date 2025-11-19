Real Madrid hit with major blow as injury to defender is confirmed

Real Madrid have lost one of their best players to injury, with Xabi Alonso forced to reshuffle his defence for the coming weeks. After coming off with pain during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Tunisia, an injury for Eder Militao has been confirmed.

Militao reportedly felt discomfort in the opening minutes of the encounter, but continued on until the 57th minute, when he was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. Tests have now confirmed a suspected adductor injury in the back of his thigh, as announced by Real Madrid on Wednesday afternoon.

Parte médico de Militão. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 19, 2025

Militao ruled out for two weeks

Although Los Blancos did not provide a recovery time for Militao, as is standard practice, Diario AS report that he will miss around two weeks of action. This suggests that the injury is more of a strain rather than a muscle tear, which should mean recovery is much more simple.

How many games will Militao miss for Real Madrid?

Los Blancos go into a tricky run of fixtures after the international break, which has four straight away trips included. The 27-year-old will almost certainly miss away matches at Elche, Olympiakos in the Champions League, Girona and Athletic Club. There is a good chance that he is back in time to face Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu on the 7th of December, and then Manchester City the following week. Real Madrid close out the year with a trip to Alaves and a home tie with Sevilla thereafter.

What alternatives does Xabi Alonso have?

Militao has been Los Blancos’ best defender this season, and has normally been partnered by Dean Huijsen. He has also been suffering from discomfort of late, and left Spain duty, but is expected to be fit to start against Elche this weekend. Antonio Rudiger will return from action next week in all likelihood, but will be eased back in, thus Raul Asencio seems the most likely partner for Huijsen. David Alaba is another option, but Alonso has rarely called on it this season.