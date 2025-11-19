Real Madrid have based their largely solid start to the season on an improvement at the back, which has been underpinned by a superb return to the starting line-up for Eder Militao. However they now face a nervous wait to see if their Brazilian defender will be available after the international break.

Militao has missed the vast majority of the last two seasons with successive anterior cruciate ligament injuries in both legs. However his recovery this season has been miraculous, becoming an automatic starter almost from the off under Xabi Alonso. He has been the consistent element at the back for Los Blancos.

Militao sustains injury on Brazil duty

Now Real Madrid must put Militao through tests though to see the extent of an injury he suffered with Brazil though. The 27-year-old started against Senegal last week in a 2-0 win, and was again in Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up, and again started on Tuesday night in a 1-1 draw with Tunisia. Marca say that he initially noticed discomfort in the back of his leg in the second minute, but was not brought off until the 57th minute, when the pain became more prominent on the face of it.

Early signs point to an injury of his adductor, and he will now return to Madrid, at which point tests will be taken to determine the extent of the issue. The good news for Alonso is that Antonio Rudiger’s return is thought to be close; he would be the most likely replacement for Militao.

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior both in action

Ancelotti also used both of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, with the latter completing the match and Rodrygo withdrawn after 79 minutes for Luiz Henrique. Both also started against Senegal, with Rodrygo playing 83 minutes on that occasion, and Vinicius taken off in stoppage time – the former assisted Casemiro for Brazil’s second goal.