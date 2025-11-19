Xavi Hernandez is still yet to make his return to football management, having been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, his early-awaited comeback could come sooner rather than later.

Xavi, who this week appeared to endorse Victor Font as the next Barcelona president, has been linked with numerous jobs since being sacked in May 2024. He’s said to be most interested in a move to England, although it now turns out that Italy could be his next destination.

Sport, who also note that Xavi recently knocked back an approach from Russian side Spartak Moscow, have revealed that the former Barcelona head coach is in contention to replace Antonio Conte at Napoli. However, he is not the only candidate being considered, with ex-Blaugrana midfielder Thiago Motta also said to be of interest to the reigning Serie A champions.

Napoli are only two points off the top of the Serie A table, but internal conflicts between Conte and the club’s hierarchy have led to suggestions that he could soon be sacked. If that happens, Xavi would be in a good position to be offered the job, although Motta’s experience of working in Italy (with Bologna and Juventus) could make him a more favourable option.

Xavi has one thing in his favour

Despite this, Xavi would still have a good chance of getting the job, especially as he is well-liked by Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis. Back in 2023, he referred to Xavi’s Barcelona side as a “real team”, so it would make sense for him to want that in Naples.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Conte is sacked by Napoli in the coming weeks. If so, it would open the door for Xavi to make his return to management with a club that matches his ambitions.