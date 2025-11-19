Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at the White House in Washington D.C on Tuesday night, as he sat down to dinner with US President Donald Trump amongst others. He attended as part of the Saudi delegation in the USA, after talks between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, who is accused of conspiracy to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump announced that Saudi Arabia was a ‘major ally’ in the Middle East, which is thought to bring more weapons trade between the two countries in the coming years. Ronaldo, as a Saudi ambassador, Al-Nassr star and the face of football in the country was in attendance, although Trump’s speech may perhaps hint at some of the reason Ronaldo was present. The Portuguese star will, barring injury, likely be at the World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Trump mentions Ronaldo in speech – ‘My son is a big fan’

Ronaldo even got a mention during Trump’s speech that night, explaining that Ronaldo’s presence was a win for him on a paternal level.

“My son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father just a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you, so thank you very much for being here, it’s an honour.”

Ronaldo wanted peace talks with Trump

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, as noted by Marca, Ronaldo had commented that Trump was ‘one of the men who can help change the world. He went on to say that he would like to discuss how to achieve world peace, before declaring that he was more famous.

“Let’s have a debate for the world: Who is more famous, me or Donald Trump? I think worldwide, even in the smallest islands, they know me more than him… In the world, no one is more famous than me.”

Also in attendance were FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.