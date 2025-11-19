Barcelona played host to a friendly between Catalonia and Palestine on Tuesday night, where the attendance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic matched that of Spain’s clash against Turkiye just hours later in Seville. Around 30,000 fans attended the game, intended to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have been victims of a brutal genocide in the Gaza strip at the hands of the Israeli military.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was in attendance as per TV3, and paid witness to a number of tributes. The Palestine team presented Catalonia with a traditional keffiyeh, the headscarf customary for Palestinians. Meanwhile the game was opened by the ‘Cant del Ocells’ or Song of the Birds lament, which was played in memory of those who have suffered and perished.

Catalonia paid tribute to the Palestinian players killed in Gaza by playing “El Cant dels Ocells” before kick-off. The traditional Catalan song is considered a symbol of freedom and resistance, often performed in moments of mourning and hope. pic.twitter.com/9A2bB15J61 — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) November 18, 2025

Catalonia score victory after early goals

The Catalan side took the lead early, as Ilie Sanchez got on the end of a free-kick from Sergi Gomez after just five minutes.

⚽️ GOOOOL de Catalunya! 🥅 La passada de Sergio Gómez és un autèntic regal per a Ilie Sánchez! Catalunya 1⃣–0⃣ Palestina#CatalunyaPalestina3Cat 📺 Segueix el partit a TV3 i 3Cat:

▶️ https://t.co/WoHXOBo1rW pic.twitter.com/QdObFx3JIB — Esport3 (@esport3) November 18, 2025

Catalonia would double their lead in the 26th minute, with Girona winger Joel Roca putting a cross in and Ammed Mahajna putting the ball in the back of his own net.

⚽️ SEGON DE CATALUNYA! 🥅 La centrada de Joel Roca acaba provocant un gol en pròpia porteria! Catalunya 2⃣–0⃣ Palestina#CatalunyaPalestina3Cat 📺 Segueix el partit a TV3 i 3Cat:

▶️ https://t.co/WoHXOBo1rW pic.twitter.com/iSDYPl64FS — Esport3 (@esport3) November 18, 2025

Palestine did grab one back just moments later though, with Zeidan firing home from almost on the goal-line; a goal that was celebrated more than the Catalan goals. After a goal-less second half, the Palestine team thanked the fans with a lap of honour.

⚽️ Gol de Palestina! ✅ Zeidan aprofita un rebuig i marca el primer per a l’equip palestí! Catalunya 2⃣–1⃣ Palestina#CatalunyaPalestina3Cat 📺 Segueix el partit a TV3 i 3Cat:

▶️ https://t.co/WoHXOBo1rW pic.twitter.com/I52CZP6AIV — Esport3 (@esport3) November 18, 2025

‘This is for all the Palestinians that can’t speak’ – Yaser Hamed

Meanwhile Palestine player Yaser Hamed, who grew up in Bilbao, explained what it meant to the Palestinian people to Onda Cero.

“I’ve been representing the Palestinian national football team for seven years now, and I do it with immense pride. The solidarity shown in the Basque Country and Catalonia has been incredible. We’ve experienced a historic moment, something we Palestinian players had never experienced before. In the end, I believe dreams do come true.”

On Saturday, similarly emotional scenes played out at San Mames in Bilbao, as the Palestinian team faced the Basque national team. Hamed asserted that the Palestinian team were representing all of the Palestinians around the world without a voice.

“These have been very tragic years; I’ve lost family members. I hope that after these matches we’ve sent a powerful message to the world and that it all ends once and for all. The least people deserve is to live in peace and tranquility.”

“Some players have families in Gaza and other cities. We have a responsibility to defend Palestine in the best way possible and to use football – because it’s ultimately seen worldwide – to represent those millions of Palestinians who would like to be able to speak out but can’t.”