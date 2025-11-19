Bayern Munich open talks for 23-year-old Barcelona target

Barcelona’s hunt for a new number nine in the coming years is complicated not just by the salary limit issues that the Catalan side have been facing, but also the ruthless competition for emerging players. One of the alternatives that the Blaugrana have been looking at is TSG Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in the Bundesliga, after a successful year on loan at Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga last year. Returning to his parent club, in his opening 12 appearances this year, Asllani has managed six goals and three assists. His last three international starts for Kosovo have also resulted in two goals.

Barcelona interest in Asllani

Back in October it was reported by sources in Germany that Barcelona were scouting Asllani, as a potential option for a move next summer. The player is supposedly open to a move next summer in search of European football, but that he dreams of a move to Barcelona no less. He also has a release clause in his current contract, which runs until 2029.

Bayern Munich open talks for Asllani

The Blaugrana will face competition for Asllani though, with Sky DE (via Sport) claiming that Bayern Munich have now opened talks with Hoffenheim over a potential move. Sporting Director Max Eberl has had several conversations with Hoffenheim directors, but that his price tag will likely be less than €25m.

Barcelona and Bayern scouts watch international clash

During Kosovo’s recent 2-0 win over Slovenia in Ljubljana, Asllani started and scored the opener after just six minutes. Scouts from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich were in the stands to observe him.

Barcelona are looking at several options for the number nine spot to potentially replace Lewandowski next summer, who is out of contract, but Asllani might be a cut-price alternative. There is little certainty over whether the Catalan giants will have space in their salary limit to pursue major signings next summer.