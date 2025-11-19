Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been mentioned as a potential signing for all three of Spain’s biggest clubs over the last six months, and it could be the case next summer. The former Benfica defender is supposedly keen on a return to Spain after what will be a decade abroad by next summer.

Grimaldo has two years left on his deal, and last summer was linked to Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two Madrid sides opted to sign Matteo Ruggeri and Alvaro Carreras respectively, despite the Spain international being available for a reported €15-18m.

Bayern Munich hoping to seduce Grimaldo

According to RadioMarca, German giants Bayern Munich have been doing their best to tempt Grimaldo into a move. Currently the Bavarian side have Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro as options at left-back, but the former is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, and the latter is out of contract next summer. That said, Leverkusen would be reluctant to sell to Bundesliga rivals Bayern.

Barcelona monitoring Grimaldo situation

The opposite is true of a move to Spain. Matteo Moretto, who provided the news, explained that Leverkusen would be open to facilitating a move to La Liga if Grimaldo requested one. Barcelona are keeping an eye on his situation ahead of next summer, in case they decide to make a move for a left-back.

Official: Barcelona announce their fourth kit for this season. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/vdKMlWM8x0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2025

Barcelona doubts about Alejandro Balde

Their interest hinges essentially on the performances of Balde. Recently it was reported that the Catalan side were underwhelmed by his showings this season, a report that may sound familiar from around the same time the previous season. If Balde does not allay those doubts this season, then Grimaldo could become an option to compete with the young defender. Grimaldo, a former La Masia product, would provide a veteran and reliable option, who could perhaps push Balde more than Gerard Martin.