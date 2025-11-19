Barcelona release fourth kit with nod to iconic Clasico memory

Barcelona have released their fourth kit for this season, with a nod to one of their greatest nights, after images of their home kit for next season were leaked. The new strip could double as a home kit, but is not set to debut for at least a month.

The new kit has a wavy take on the familiar stripes, with added light blue shading between them. It is supposed to be based on the kit that they wore in 2005, which is most famed for a trip to the Bernabeu. It is now two decades on from Barcelona’s 3-0 win away to Real Madrid in El Clasico under Frank Rijkaard.

The day the Bernabeu applauded a Barcelona hero

While Barcelona have a collection of famous victories at the Bernabeu in recent years, at the time, the victory was very much a rare event, especially for the fashion in which it happened. Barcelona took apart their fiercest rivals with a brace from Ronaldinho and one from Samuel Eto’o, with the Brazilian at his very best. The game was remembered not just for two excellent goals from Ronaldinho, but for the images of some Real Madrid fans applauding Ronaldinho.

Message from Ronaldinho

Although he did not make reference to the new kit, Ronaldinho did post about the 20-year anniversary of the performance. Writing on Twitter/X, he had the following to say.

Today, it’s been 20 years since this special and unforgettable game for me… I hold this moment with so much affection, I never imagined being applauded inside the Santiago Bernabeu!!!!

When will Barcelona wear their fourth kit?

There has been no confirmed date for the debut of the fourth kit with the first team, but there has been some talk, as per MD, that it could make its debut during the Spanish Supercup in January. Barcelona are set to face Athletic Club in the semi-final on the 7th of January, while Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid a day later in Saudi Arabia.

Official: Barcelona announce their fourth kit for this season. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/vdKMlWM8x0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 19, 2025

Inside the neckline, the numbers 14, 58 and 77 are written, denoting when the goals were scored. Unfortunately for Barcelona fans, those numbers almost resemble the price, with €115 the starting price, and €165 the cost of getting a player’s name on the back.