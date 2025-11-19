Barcelona receive approach for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen faces a tough choice in the January transfer window. The veteran goalkeeper has been adamant that he will not leave Barcelona, and is keen to fight for his place with new signing Joan Garcia, but may sacrifice his chances of leading Germany to the World Cup if he does so.

Ter Stegen is currently recovering from surgery on his back, his third operation in four years, but is expected to be back fit before the end of the year. Barcelona seem to have made it clear to ter Stegen that he will not play if he does decide to remain at the club.

Besiktas make approach for ter Stegen

After recent interest from Besiktas was reported in Turkiye, Fanatik (via Sport) have now reported that Besiktas have made an approach to sign him. The Eagles are supposedly willing to make a loan offer covering his salary until the end of the season, with an option to buy for €8m at the end of the season.

Besiktas are keen to bring in a goalkeeper to replace Mert Gunok after a tricky start to the season. So far there have been no advances, as ter Stegen’s agent awaits more offers, and his agent awaits a decision from ter Stegen on what he wants to do in January.

Germany have applied pressure on ter Stegen

Recent talk in the German press have suggested that the national team have approached Manuel Neuer about potentially coming out of retirement for the World Cup next year. In addition, manager Julian Nagelsmann has made it clear that while ter Stegen is his first choice, he will only travel if he is playing regularly. Recent reports in Spain have suggested that ter Stegen is slowly coming round to the idea of a loan exit until the end of the season.