Barcelona have had a difficult season so far in terms of injuries, and things are not getting much better across the board. Hansi Flick is about to recover the likes of Joan Garcia, Pedri and Raphinha, but he has now lost one of his possible defensive options for the foreseeable future.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that young right-back Xavi Espart, who has been with the Barcelona first team in recent weeks, is out for 8-10 weeks after he was injured whilst with the Spain U19s. One of the candidates to replace him was Landry Farre, but he has now been struck down.

Farre, who has been at Barcelona since the age of seven, has suffered a serious hamstring injury, as confirmed by the club (via MD). He will not require surgery, but he will still be out of action for the next 3-4 months.

“The tests carried out have shown that the Barça Atletic player Landry Farre has an injury to the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee. He will follow a conservative treatment and the estimated recovery time will be between 3 and 4 months.”

Farre is rated highly within Barcelona, and during the summer, he was involved in the early weeks of pre-season training with the first team. His absence is disappointing for Flick, but it is even worse for Barca Atletic head coach Juliano Belletti, who has now lost his two main right-back options for a number of weeks.

Barcelona’s right-back woes continue

Right-back is an area that Barcelona have struggled in this season. Jules Kounde has been far from his best level, which has been a concern for Flick. Eric Garcia can fill in there when required, but aside from those two, there is now little depth in that area of the squad, which is not ideal.