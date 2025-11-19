This weekend, one of the big matches in La Liga will see Barcelona and Athletic Club face off at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans go into the match three points behind Real Madrid in the title race, while the visitors are down in 7th – although there is signs that they are getting back to their best form.

The match will be a big test for Athletic, and speaking ahead of it, veteran defender Inigo Lekue gave his thoughts on his side’s chances, as per Marca.

“Barcelona have a very characteristic way of playing. All the teams know it and how to hurt them, but it is a very difficult match and the destination is just as difficult, whether it is the Camp Nou or Montjuic. It’s hard to catch them. We don’t look at streaks and we focus on the game, taking it out of the statistics.”

Lekue has started at left-back on several occasions, so he could be up against Lamine Yamal. He spoke on the possibility of that match-up.

“He gives me the same fear or respect as playing against any Barcelona player. They are world-class footballers. Lamine makes a difference and we will try not to let him do it on Saturday.”

Lekue on Barcelona-Athletic Club “rivalry”

In recent years, there has been building tensions between Barcelona and Athletic, which has been brought on by off-field events. Lekue spoke on this, and how it plays its part for the matches between the two teams.

“I don’t know what the feeling they really have there is with Athletic. Football also lives on rivalries and if they consider that we are their rivals and they let us know it will not affect us. If he does, there can be no fans. It is a shame that they cannot be with us because many of those members who sign up for raffles or travel are also family and friends.”