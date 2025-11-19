Antoine Griezmann is into his 10th season as an Atletico Madrid player, and there is no doubt that he is a club legend. The 34-year-old is still happy at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, despite the fact that he is no longer a guaranteed starter for Diego Simeone.

As per Diario AS, Griezmann has spoken on his decision to sign a new contract until 2027, despite the fact that he was already contracted until the end of the current campaign.

“I want more. I have a lot of minutes left to play, a lot of legs and head to play and be someone important at the club. And I know that I have to prove it to everyone and I want to be even more important. And then, we will see the role or name of legend in many years.”

Griezmann reacts to MLS speculation

Over the last 12 months, Griezmann has been regularly linked with a move to the MLS. LAFC were after him in the summer, until it was decided that he was to stay at Atleti for the 2025-26 season, and the Frenchman has now had his say on the speculation surrounding his future.

“In the end they always talked about me. From the time I arrived on the first day until the last day I leave, it will be done. But, as I said, I’m very good here. Everyone knows that the MLS is my dream, my goal, but I have a contract left, I want to continue renewing here and continue to be important.”

Griezmann also opened up on his role in helping Atleti sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

“I knew that the club was making every possible effort to bring him and I could write him a message of ten or twenty sentences to bring him. A message in which I talked to him about all the good things that Atleti have, and Cholo, and his teammates… I wrote to Julián four or five times on Instagram to come, and in the end, at his insistence, he came with all of us.”