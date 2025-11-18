The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed that there will be no change to the venue of the Copa del Rey final in the coming years. While previously the final of the cup used to travel around stadiums in Spain, the RFEF have opted to keep the main event in Seville of late.

Between 2013 and 2019, six different venues hosted the final, with fans from across the country flocking to Mestalla, the Vicente Calderon, the Santiago Bernabeu, Camp Nou, the Metropolitano and the Benito Villamarin during those years. However the last six years have all been held at La Cartuja in Seville, which the RFEF have unofficially made the home of the Spanish national team in recent years.

It is there that Spain will host Turkiye on Tuesday night, as they look to seal qualification for the World Cup and debut their new World Cup shirt.

RFEF confirm Copa del Rey final venue for 2026-2028

On Monday, the RFEF board agreed that La Cartuja would continue to host the Copa del Rey final for the next three years until 2028. It was agreed in a hotel in Seville, as per Cadena SER, and President Rafael Louzan had the following to say.

“For the RFEF, and for Spanish football, this is the best agreement in history regarding the Copa del Rey final. I want to congratulate the entire RFEF technical team and also those who made the proposal, on behalf of the Regional Government of Andalusia and the Seville City Council. May this new agreement benefit all the citizens of Andalusia and, of course, the city of Seville. We’re headed to a great final in a few months.”

Spain preparing for World Cup in 2030

This is not the headline issue at the RFEF, where most eyes are on the 2030 World Cup, with Spain set to host alongside Portugal, Morocco, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. Spain are keen to ensure that they host the final in 2030, with the Bernabeu the favourite to do so, but Morocco are investing heavily into their infrastructure and stadiums in order to challenge for the final.