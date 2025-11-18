Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken positively of manager Xabi Alonso while on France duty, during a time when his relationship with the dressing room is in question. The Basque manager is responsible for Tchouameni taking a step forward in his eyes.

Tchouameni may not be too similar to Alonso in terms of his profile, but they did play in similar spaces on the pitch. The former has become an ever-present in the side under Alonso, and he feels he has improved under Alonso’s tutelage.

“From day one, we had a video meeting, just him and me. He showed me footage from the season about positioning, what I can improve, what I can rely on. Positioning with and without the ball. Since the start of the season, I feel I’ve progressed in some areas,” he told L’Equipe, as quoted by Diario AS.

Tchouameni highlights pivotal moment in Real Madrid career

The 25-year-old is less than a year removed from his place in the Real Madrid squad being questioned, with some calling for him to be sold. After a damaging defeat to Barcelona, Tchouameni was whistled by the Santiago Bernabeu, but he said that it became a turning point in his mind.

“First, it’s important to remember that in the Clasico (a 5-2 loss in the Super Cup final), I played centre-back, not in my natural position. I left the game knowing I hadn’t played well. I quickly felt like I was being singled out as one of the culprits. Well, the day before the Celta game, I told myself, ‘Tomorrow at the Bernabeu, let’s see how they receive me.’ Nothing happened during the warm-up. The game started, and I played in midfield. I was quite confident because it’s my position.”

“We kicked off, I received the ball, and that’s when the booing started. You couldn’t see it on TV, but in my head, I thought, ‘Is that directed at me?’ Then they booed Lucas Vazquez too. I told myself, ‘Okay, it’s just me and Lucas.’ I received three or four passes, and they booed me every time. There are two options: either you give up or you play your game, and little by little, with some good plays, the booing faded away. That day, I had a fantastic game. First, one good play, then two, and in the end, nothing. Looking back now, I’m sure it was a pivotal moment in my career that allowed me to take a leap forward.”

Tchouameni picks out areas of improvement

Asked for more specifics on where he had improved, Tchouameni explained that Alonso was helping him with his positioning.

“Ball positioning. Forward play. Positioning in the ‘squares’. You can run a lot, but you also have to know how to run efficiently. Sometimes you don’t need to exert much effort to receive the ball in a good position, and you expend less energy.”

The dynamics of Alonso’s midfield

Tchouameni has certainly been one of the beneficiaries of Alonso’s arrival, looking not only like his old self, but one of the more reliable Real Madrid players. Around him, there have been more questions. Jude Bellingham looks increasingly like his old self too after his return from injury, but there is a general feeling that Tchouameni perhaps lacks the perfect partner alongside him.