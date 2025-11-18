Spain international set for free transfer with Barcelona to miss out

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has become one of the most consistent performers in La Liga over the last 18 months, and looks as if he will cash in on a lucrative move next summer. The 26-year-old is unlikely to earn much money for Celta though, nor Barcelona for that matter.

Mingueza, utilised often as a wing-back on the right or the left, has excelled on the ball, transforming into a key cog in Celta’s build-up and an incisive passer in the final third. Although he has missed out on the last three squads, Mingueza was present for four straight call-ups last season, and earned four caps.

Mingueza set to leave on a free transfer

Out of contract next summer, Diario AS say that Mingueza is likely to depart on a free transfer next summer. Celta made a renewal offer last season, but that was met with a counter-offer from Mingueza’s camp. Given the distance between the two sides, it looks as if no deal is on the horizon. As things stand, Mingueza is leaning towards listening to the ‘many offers’ that have reached his agent for next season. Olympique Marseille, Como, Atalanta, AC Milan, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all mentioned as suitors.

Barcelona to miss out on Mingueza fee

Barcelona had been keeping a close eye on Mingueza’s progress, as they have a 50% sell-on fee included in his contract. Last season Celta rejected offers for him, while Barcelona reportedly considered spending €10m to activate his total €20m release clause and bring him back to the club. As things stand though, that does not appear to be on the cards.

At 26 years of age, it would be completely understandable if Mingueza was keen to ensure his next contract takes his financial security to the next level. Although no doubt he was earning good money at Barcelona and Celta, his next contract is set to be the biggest of his career in all likelihood.