Barcelona have decided to act on their long-term interest in Brazilian starlet Rayan Vitor, who is enjoying a fine season with Vasco da Gama. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of European clubs for some time, and could be close to making the jump across the Atlantic sooner rather than later.

It is no surprise that Barcelona are being linked with Rayan, who has been a regular for Vasco this season. Across 49 appearances, Rayan has scored 17 times and given one asssist, most often operating off the right side and cutting in on his left, or through the middle.

Barcelona reportedly make offer for Rayan

According to Joel Silva on Colina em Foco, Barcelona have made an offer for Rayan, but it is below his €40m release clause. Currently he is under contract until the end of 2026, giving him just over a year left on his deal. Meanwhile Ekrem Konur has claimed that the offer is in the region of €25m to €30m.

Barcelona interest goes back more than two years

The Catalan giants have been keeping an eye on Rayan for some time. Already at the age of 16 he was playing for Vasco, and became their youngest ever goalscorer back in 2023. Director of Football Deco seemingly feels that he could be a strategic move for the future, with his value only set to rise if his trajectory continues.

Barcelona are interested in signing Rayan Vitor from Vasco da Gama. (Sport) Aged 16 years and 10 months, Rayan become the club's youngest scorer in the 21st century with this strike against Internacional on Sunday.pic.twitter.com/tMupTVPj7i — Football España (@footballespana_) June 14, 2023

Barcelona’s economy may get in the way

However there may be doubts about spending big on Rayan at this stage in his career. The Blaugrana made a similar move just under two years ago, signing Vitor Roque for €30m plus €31m in variables. After an underwhelming first six months, he was loaned to Real Betis and then sold back to Brazil to Palmeiras for around what they spent on him.

Given Barcelona’s imminent needs in the first team, and their lack of salary limit space, their ability to take calculated risks on younger players has been drastically reduced.