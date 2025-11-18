Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz has declared a desire to return to Real Betis before the end of his career. The Ballon d’Or nominee was one of the best in the game last season, and is currently battling for a place in Spain’s midfield going into the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja, who will debut their World Cup shirt at La Cartuja against Turkiye on Tuesday night, are missing a number of starters, but only need to avoid a nine-goal defeat in order to make to the United States, Mexico and Canada. Although Spain are missing a number of starters, they have not looked vulnerable, and secured a 4-0 win away to Turkiye on Saturday. The competition for places was a positive for Ruiz though.

“That makes us more competitive and pushes us to always be at our best so we can come here and enjoy playing for the national team. It seems that, whoever plays, all the players perform well, and that speaks volumes about the high level of Spain and Spanish players. We are one of the best national teams, and we hope we can continue to prove it on the pitch,” Fabian told Cadena SER.

Competition in midfield for Fabian

In particular, Fabian is facing a battle for his spot in the middle of the pitch. With Pedri injured from the quarter-finals onwards, a trio of Dani Olmo, Fabian and Rodri Hernandez guided La Roja to the Euro 2024 final. Since, the form of Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Pedri has threatened all three for their places.

“Playing in a World Cup is the dream I’m fighting for, because I couldn’t make it to the last one, and I hope I can achieve it in 2026. Besides, it’s always great to play at home (in Seville), with my family and my fans,” Fabian said of the prospect of going to the tournament.

Fabian keen on Betis return

The PSG star also played a key role under Luis Enrique during their Champions League triumph last season. Having left Betis for Napoli in 2018, Fabian declared a desire to return to the Benito Villamarin at some point.

“I’m a Betis fan and I’ve always said I’d like to finish my career at Betis, although I don’t know when. I’m happy for all the good things that happen to them; they’ve had several very good seasons with good players, and that’s also thanks to (Manuel) Pellegrini. It doesn’t depend on me, but let’s hope he continues because he’s a very good coach.”