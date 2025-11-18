The ongoing legal dispute over Kylian Mbappe’s exit from Paris Saint-Germain continued in court on Monday, with both sides claiming damages in the case. The result could be as much as a €440m swing depending on which way it goes.

The two sides appeared in court in Brussels, at the Prud’hommes Tribunal, which comes after several attempts at mediation, and 18 months of dispute. Mbappe has filed claims against PSG for not paying his wages in April, May and June of 2023, the final three months of his contract, while PSG have claimed damages for breach of contract.

Mbappe and PSG claim €440m worth of damages

According to Marca, Mbappe is claiming over €260m in damages against PSG. The original figure of unpaid wages comes down to €55m, but on top of that, he feels he is due holiday pay, damages for harassment, several breaches of contract, improper dismissal, payment delays and a signing bonus.

PSG meanwhile are claiming €180m of damages. Part of that comes under a ‘loss of opportunity’ law, and references his transfer fee from AS Monaco to Paris, as well as further damages for breach of agreement. Their argument centres around an alleged verbal agreement where Mbappe supposedly agreed to waive significant amounts of money should he leave the club on a free. The total swing for either side is a remarkable €440m, depending on the result of the case.

PSG release statement on court case

PSG have carried out the case publicly, and on Monday released a statement affirming their position. That statement was provided by Diario AS, and the Champions League-winners say that Mbappe acted ‘disloyally’.

“The club has presented evidence demonstrating that the player acted disloyally by concealing his decision not to renew his contract for almost eleven months, between July 2022 and June 2023, thus depriving the club of any possibility of arranging a transfer.”

“The player questioned an agreement reached with the club in August 2023, which stipulated a reduction in his remuneration should he decide to leave freely, in order to preserve the club’s financial stability following the exceptional investment made,” reads the statement.