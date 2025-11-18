Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has thrown his support behind a friendly match between Palestine and Catalonia this week, with over 27,000 tickets sold for the game. It is a match aimed at raising awareness of the genocide committed in the Gaza province of Palestine by the Israeli military forces.

On Saturday night, Palestine faced the Basque Country, at San Mames. Over 50,000 turned out to show their support for Palestine. The selection of players will take on the Catalan side at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and Guardiola appeared on Catalan station RAC1 to discuss the occasion.

“It is a more than symbolic match. Nowadays everything is known and with this confrontation, the Palestinians will see that there is a part of the world that thinks of them.”

‘The world has abandoned Palestine’ – Guardiola

Guardiola also had some scathing criticism for the response of the world. While a number of countries have now recognised Palestine as a state and called for an end to the genocide, few have taken more than passive action against Israel.

“The world has abandoned Palestine. We have done absolutely nothing. They are not to blame for having been born there. We have all allowed an entire people to be destroyed.”

“I can’t imagine anyone in this world who could defend the massacres in Gaza. Our children could be there and be killed simply for being born. I have very little faith in leaders. They’ll do anything to stay in power.”

Guardiola rules out return to Barcelona

As tends to be the case, the Barcelona legend was asked about a potential return to the club for a third spell. He dismissed the notion that he was rejecting the Blaugrana.

“I’m not rejecting Barca. Life is made up of stages, and I’m sure there are young coaches now who have the same enthusiasm I had back then.”

The interview occurred ahead of Victor Font launching his campaign to become Barcelona president next year, challenging Joan Laporta. Guardiola did not declare a rooting interest in the elections.

“That’s why Barca is the biggest club in the world. […] Barca is a living club; everyone has their say. Everyone wants to be its president, play for it, and coach it.”