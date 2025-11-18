Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear where his allegiances lie for the upcoming presidential elections at the club. It appears he will be backing one of Joan Laporta’s rivals next year.

The next elections are set to take place between March and May in 2026, although Laporta has said that he was not thinking about them just yet. On Monday though, one of Laporta’s likely rivals at the ballot box, Victor Font, launched his new campaign under the name ‘Nosaltres’ [Us]. as reported by Cadena SER. Just weeks after suspicion that Lionel Messi could side against Laporta, Xavi has thrown his support against him.

Xavi attends launch of Font’s campaign

Font promised a ‘plural project’ that could appeal to everyone, and did so with the support of various fan groups, including Seguiment FCB, Suma Barca and Dignitat Blaugrana, who were key in organising a vote of no confidence in previous Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“When Barca belongs to everyone, it is unstoppable and, when it is unstoppable, Barcelona and Catalonia are unstoppable. Long live Barca and long live Catalonia,” Font finished his speech.

The history between Font and Xavi

Also running in 2021, Font ran his project with Xavi in mind as the chief backer and architect of a fresh Barcelona. Aware that he could be in the running for the manager’s job after Ronald Koeman though, Xavi distanced himself from Font. Subsequently, Laporta would end up making Xavi his first appointment of his second tenure just eight months after being elected.

The history between Xavi and Laporta

Things soured towards the end of Xavi’s tenure though. With heavy speculation that Xavi would be sacked in January of 2024, he announced his resignation following a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal. In late April though, Xavi reneged on that decision with the backing of Laporta, yet the Barcelona president, withdrew his support almost exactly a month later, and sacked Xavi this time round. Laporta has since said that their relationship is good, but clearly not good enough for Xavi to stay out of the election race.