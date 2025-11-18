Iconic forward Karim Benzema has teased a potential return to Real Madrid, beyond the end of his time with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old left Real Madrid in 2023, and is now coming to the final stages of his multi-million deal in the Middle East, during which the Frenchman will earn a total of €200m.

Despite turning 38 this year, the veteran forward has no plans to retire at the end of his contract, which is up next summer. Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, he explained that he could make it to 40 before hanging up his boots.

“For the moment, I’m very happy here; they show me a lot of affection. Players, fans, coach, people who work here… I watch Real Madrid matches. I watch the Champions League and imagine what’s next. The Champions League is magical. My contract here is nearing its end, that’s true. I still can’t say whether I’ll stay or leave; it depends on many things. I’ll be 38 in December.”

“I see myself playing football for another two years. Physically, I’m fine, I work hard, and I’m playing football. I love football; I enjoy it. We’ll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and see what they think. The best thing for me is to continue here, but also not just stay for the sake of staying for a year or two. I can’t do that. I think the level of football in the Saudi league is getting better and better. I’ve been here for three years now, and it keeps getting better and better.”

‘I have offers from Europe’ – Benzema

Last summer it was rumoured that Benzema could be on his way back to European football, with former side Olympique Lyon seemingly interested in the veteran forward. Benzema went on to confirm this was the case again.

“It’s true that I have offers from Europe. I have to look at everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel comfortable, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive affection from everyone. But we’ll see. They ask me for things, and I give them things. Everything’s fifty-fifty, but there are things happening. I’m not going to quit football and stop competing in six months.

Benzema on Real Madrid return

Naturally, he was asked whether he could return to the other of his former clubs. Perhaps more surprising was that he did not shy away from the idea. When leaving, Benzema also noted that he felt he would retire at Real Madrid.

“If Florentino [Perez] is still there, it could happen, it could happen. I talk to him and it’s possible. I’m a Real Madrid fan. I feel it in my soul. Madrid is still my city, I feel like a Real Madrid fan and a Madrileno. We’ll see what happens. If he’s there…”

Real Madrid have benefitted from veteran strikers

Although Benzema seems unlikely to head back to Real Madrid, it would not be the first time that Los Blancos have turned to a veteran number nine, most famously in their recent Champions League triumph. Joselu Sanchez was crucial in Los Blancos progress to the final of the bench, and in theory it’s a role that Gonzalo Garcia Torres is supposed to occupy this season. The youngster has not yet enjoyed the same success though.