Barcelona looking to battle for Liverpool defensive target

Barcelona spent much of the spring being linked to a central defender ahead of what many assumed would be a departure for Ronald Araujo last summer. As January approaches this year, it seems like the Catalan giants will again be looking at options in central defence.

The Blaugrana allowed Inigo Martinez out the door last summer instead, despite the Basque defender being the best of their backline, and one of their leaders. Since, Ronald Araujo has struggled to fill his boots, and Andreas Christensen has again battled fitness issues. The closest to doing so has been Eric Garcia, but with Barcelona struggling at the back, it remains to be seen whether he is a long-term solution.

Barcelona maintain interest in Marc Guehi

Since his collapsed move to Liverpool in September, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a number of Europe’s top sides, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Cadena SER say that Liverpool remain favourites for his signature next summer, when he can sign for any side on a free, but that Barcelona have maintained their interest.

Their information is that Barcelona are considering a signing at the back, and Guehi is one of the options they are monitoring. The fact he usually plays on the left side is an added bonus.

Real Madrid no longer in Guehi race

Guehi has also received interest from Real Madrid in recent months, but the latest is that they are looking elsewhere. Guehi’s wage demands have made him ‘too expensive’ for Los Blancos supposedly. Real Madrid have now switched theri attentions to Ibrahima Konate, whom Guehi would in theory replace at Liverpool, and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, who are also free agents next summer.

The fact that Real Madrid, who have a healthier economy and more salary limit space, have deemed Guehi too expensive does raise the question of whether the Blaugrana can afford him too. Alternatively, Real Madrid may just be unwilling to commit so much to him.