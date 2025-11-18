Barcelona forward receiving serious interest from Serie A giant

Barcelona have muddled their way through several transfer windows while being over their salary limit, but still just about managed to register star signings such as Dani Olmo, Ilkay Gundogan and Joan Garcia. Next summer is set to bring even more intrigue though, with the Catalan giants in theory looking to sign a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward is out of contract next season, and has been coy on his future thus far. Reports from Catalonia suggest that Barcelona want to move on from him and bring in a fresh option through the middle. For his part, Lewandowski would seemingly be open to accepting a reduced role to extend his deal, or move to another major European side, but is not considering a switch to Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia.

https://twitter.com/barcacentre/status/1990681814885880111

Lewandowski receives charm offensive from AC Milan

Already though, Lewandowski is receiving interest from other sides if Barcelona decide to move on from him. The 37-year-old has already been linked to AC Milan in recent weeks, and Tuttosport (via Sport) explain that the Rossoneri charm offensive has begun. Sporting Director Igli Tare has met with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi, and they would be willing to offer Lewandowski a deal longer than a year, with the aim of allowing him to retire at the top level. Milan are keen for Lewandowski and Luka Modric to guide them forward into a new era.

Could Barcelona be backed into a corner over Lewandowski?

Although Barcelona may want to move on from Lewandowski, until they have guarantees over their spending power, they will not want to sever ties with him. Even if Ferran Torres could become the regular option through the middle, Lewandowski proved against Celta Vigo the value of a quintessential poacher in the box. Unless they can bring in an alternative, another year of Lewandowski may be their best option.