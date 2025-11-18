Athletic Club have been in desperate news of good news of late, after a tough run of form and fortune between September and November. Los Leones have just that ahead of their trip to face Barcelona.

It seems only fitting that one of the fixtures of La Liga in Athletic should be the side to help Barcelona inaugurate the renovated Camp Nou, as they return to their ground 2.5 years later. The good news for Athletic is that they will have to deal with the morbo created by the visit of Nico Williams, who has now turned down Barcelona twice.

Pedri is not training with the group. Although the sensations are good, they don't want to force his return and want to take it step by step. Raphinha has done part of the training with the group. Casadó is training on the sidelines. He has good sensations. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 18, 2025

Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet to make Camp Nou trip

Williams has been in and out the side as he deals with a sports hernia, the same injury that is plagueing Lamine Yamal, but Diario AS say that the pain has receded and he is in line to play against the Blaugrana. also back in training is another Spain international in Oihan Sancet, who has been suffering from a thigh injury.

Inaki Williams will not be back in time

Less positive is the news on captain Inaki Williams. The veteran forward, who has a good record against Barcelona, is still recovering from his own hamstring tear which occurred a month ago. He remains on track, but is unlikely to be seen before December.

Sitting 7th in La Liga, Athletic begin a crucial run of fixtures at Camp Nou, which is followed by a potentially decisive Champions League trip to Slavia Prague. Before the Christmas break, Los Leones then come up against Levante, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Celta Vigo and Espanyol, which will almost certainly be their most difficult sequence of matches this season. If Athletic can come through it still alive in Europe and firmly in the hunt for Europe in La Liga, Ernesto Valverde will no doubt be delighted.