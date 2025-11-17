Athletic Club

WATCH: Tributes paid at emotional San Mames as Palestine face Basque Country in friendly

Image via Athletic Club

On Saturday, San Mames hosted an emotional night of action as Palestine faced the Basque Country in an international friendly. The match, which was confirmed back in September, was held to “pay homage to the victims of a genocide at the hands of Israel”.

Over 51,000 fans were packed into San Mames for the match, which the Basque Country won 3-0 after goals from Levante’s Unai Elgezabal and Athletic Club pair Gorka Guruzeta and Irko Uzeta. However, the score itself was seen as irrelevant, with the occasion used to celebrate Palestine, as well as highlight events that have been taken place there.

Prior to kick off, Palestinian artists sung to the San Mames crowd, while the visiting side displayed a “Stop Genocide” banner during their pre-match photo. Post-match, the two sets of players and staff stood together as they were serenaded by the supporters inside the iconic stadium.

Palestine will face Catalonia on Tuesday in second friendly

The match against the Basque Country was the first time in a generation that the Palestinian national team had played on Spanish soil, and on Tuesday, they will be in action again. They will face Catalonia at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with that occasion also expected to raise awareness to the events going on in Palestine. Ahead of this, Pep Guardiola has urged fans to attend the match in Montjuic.

“Barcelona, the city of peace, will host this Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium a match between the Catalonia and Palestine national teams. It is more than just a game; it is a cry of solidarity and a tribute to more than 400 athletes who were martyred in Gaza.”

Spain, who have recognised Palestine as a state, will have their own national team in action on Tuesday as they host Türkiye in their final World Cup qualifier, but in Catalonia, there will be those whose focus will instead be on events at the Estadi Olimpic.

Posted by

Tags Basque Country Palestine

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News