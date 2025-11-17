On Saturday, San Mames hosted an emotional night of action as Palestine faced the Basque Country in an international friendly. The match, which was confirmed back in September, was held to “pay homage to the victims of a genocide at the hands of Israel”.

Over 51,000 fans were packed into San Mames for the match, which the Basque Country won 3-0 after goals from Levante’s Unai Elgezabal and Athletic Club pair Gorka Guruzeta and Irko Uzeta. However, the score itself was seen as irrelevant, with the occasion used to celebrate Palestine, as well as highlight events that have been taken place there.

❤️ San Mamés was buzzing yesterday thanks to an exciting match between @EFF_FVF and @Palestine_fa 5⃣1⃣,3⃣9⃣6⃣ spectators attended the international match to call for the official recognition of the Basque national team as well as for peace in Gaza and the recognition of… pic.twitter.com/OmsBmcx6nt — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 16, 2025

Prior to kick off, Palestinian artists sung to the San Mames crowd, while the visiting side displayed a “Stop Genocide” banner during their pre-match photo. Post-match, the two sets of players and staff stood together as they were serenaded by the supporters inside the iconic stadium.

The people of Gaza sing before the world ❤️ From the opening match of Palestine against the Basque Country. pic.twitter.com/7AhWvaFOmj — Parwiz Hamidi _🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) November 16, 2025

This is how the historic match between Palestine and Euskadi began, with a “Stop Genocide” banner held high by the Palestinian players, and a heartfelt exchange of scarves with their Basque counterparts. Solidarity. pic.twitter.com/JLMYhX8iTQ — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) November 15, 2025

Palestine will face Catalonia on Tuesday in second friendly

The match against the Basque Country was the first time in a generation that the Palestinian national team had played on Spanish soil, and on Tuesday, they will be in action again. They will face Catalonia at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with that occasion also expected to raise awareness to the events going on in Palestine. Ahead of this, Pep Guardiola has urged fans to attend the match in Montjuic.

“Barcelona, the city of peace, will host this Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium a match between the Catalonia and Palestine national teams. It is more than just a game; it is a cry of solidarity and a tribute to more than 400 athletes who were martyred in Gaza.”

"Barcelona, the city of peace, will host this Tuesday at… pic.twitter.com/U92do11s6r — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 13, 2025

Spain, who have recognised Palestine as a state, will have their own national team in action on Tuesday as they host Türkiye in their final World Cup qualifier, but in Catalonia, there will be those whose focus will instead be on events at the Estadi Olimpic.