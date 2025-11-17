Real Madrid have now had five players withdraw from national team duty over the course of the international break, following news that Dean Huijsen has left the Spain camp for the second month in a row.

Huijsen missed Saturday’s convincing victory in Georgia after picking up discomfort in training prior to the match, and despite hopes that he would be fit to face Türkiye at La Cartuja, he has now been ruled out, as the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed in an official statement.

“Dean Huijsen has been disqualified for the last qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup that will pit Spain against Türkiye, due to muscle discomfort that already prevented him from playing against Georgia, and of which his club has been informed at all times.

“As usual, and prioritising the health and well-being of the player at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player.”

Will Huijsen be fit for Real Madrid’s trip to Elche?

Huijsen joins Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga in having withdrawn from their respective national teams, and he will now be assessed by Real Madrid’s medical staff over the next few days. Xabi Alonso’s side travel to Elche this weekend, and as per MD, it is hoped that they will have the defender available.

The last few weeks have been difficult for Huijsen, who has struggled for Real Madrid in a number of matches. He may not have been planned to start anyway against Elche, but this issue would categorically mean that Alonso does not count on him in his line-up, which could mean that Raul Asencio and Eder Militao are partnered together.

The next few days will determine whether Huijsen is able to play this weekend, but for now, Real Madrid supporters must wait on updates.