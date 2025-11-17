In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano since joining from Chelsea in 2024, and he could look to kickstart his career back in England.

Gallagher has now had his say on the speculation surrounding his Atleti future. Speaking to Diario AS, the 25-year-old admitted that he is not happy with his playing time, although that does not mean that he is seeking an exit in January.

“I’m not satisfied. I don’t think anyone will be if they don’t play as much as they would like, but I will continue to work very hard to, whenever I have the opportunity, help the team and hopefully more opportunities will come to be a starter.

“I’m very happy here. My goal is to win titles with Atleti and I want to have a bigger role in the team. And, as I said, I’m going to continue working to the maximum to play more minutes and be able to help the team.”

Gallagher speaks on World Cup aspirations

Gallagher is aware that he needs to play regularly if he is to be included in England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. He is determined to work his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans, although he recognised that it will be very difficult for him to go to North America next summer.

“That’s one of my goals. I have spoken to Thomas Tuchel and he has told me what he needs from me and what I have to do to return to the team. And it seems that, right now, it’s very difficult for me to get to that point. But, as I said before, I will continue to do my best to get more minutes and, hopefully, return to the national team.”