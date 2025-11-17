Luis Suarez enjoyed a spectacular spell at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, and he is now making plans to return to Catalonia. Aged 38, the Uruguayan striker has not yet followed in the footsteps of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba by announcing his plans to retire, but he is likely to hang up his foots in the coming years.

Once that time does come, Suarez has already made it clear that he will return to Barcelona, as he told Sport.

“Yes, I am always keeping up with Barcelona – the children too, because you don’t stop being a fan. You don’t stop having admiration for the club, you have affection for the club and you still have contact with people from the club.

“We still have a house there. Our planned idea is to return to Barcelona for everything that results for us. We have confirmed it because of everything it gave us and because we always feel at home there.”

Suarez opens up on Messi relationship

Suarez also spoke on Lionel Messi, whom he played with at Barcelona and now Inter Miami. He gave an insight into his relationship with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“As the years went by, we got to know each other on the pitch. And over the years we also know each other a lot abroad. We each know when one is in a good mood, when the other is in a bad mood. Everyone knows when internal conversations are shared or when one does not feel like talking. We know each other well, and the truth is that children also spend many hours a day here in football.

“The truth is that it is a beautiful stage that we are living, enjoying… We look at each other sometimes and we start to think that we are fulfilling what we had talked about at that time at Barcelona. To be able to enjoy our last stage as football players together.”

He also opened up on how Messi’s determination has driven Inter Miami forward in the last couple of years.

“On the pitch he is something unique, something unrepeatable and he continues to do incredible things. He still has that obsession of wanting to continue winning like we all have. But of course, you see him, that spirit he has. There are times when the team wins but he wanted one of his teammates to score and if he didn’t score, Leo gets angry because that player didn’t score. If he sets the objectives, he achieves them and that rubs off on all of us.”