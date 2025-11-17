Over the last few months, tensions have risen between Barcelona and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), with these brought about by the 18-year-old’s injury woes. A numbet of prominent figures have had their say, with the latest being Javier Clemente.

Clemente was Spain head coach from 1992 to 1998, so he would have dealt with similar situations. As per Diario AS, he gave his backing to current manager Luis de la Fuente, whom he felt handled the situation well. He also reacted to the controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal’s personal life.

“I like Hansi Flick, he seems to me to be a correct person, but I listened to Luis what he said and I think he was magnified. De la Fuente certainly did not intend to offend him. (On Lamine) I am not going to advise him of anything. Everyone does what they want with their lives. The responsibility lies with him, his entourage, his coach and the club.”

Clemente spoke further on de la Fuente, whose side reached 30 competitive matches unbeaten with Saturday’s victory in Georgia.

“Some, depending on their interests and tastes, looked at his CV and forgot or overlooked that his career in the lower categories of the national team until the U21s and the Olympics was very good. The work that is done in Las Rozas is not the same as coaching in the First or Second Division and that is perhaps why it was underestimated at the beginning. But based on successes, already in the senior team, he has earned the position. Although some may not like it, the results say that it is doing very well.”

Clemente: Vinicius Junior actions were “ugly, very ugly”

Clemente was also asked his opinion of Vinicius Junior’s outburst towards Xabi Alonso during El Clasico last month.

“It was ugly, very ugly. It is not to have a football culture. The kid comes from another country and is a figure, and maybe they have that habit there, but not here. It was a surprise for everyone. It has never happened to me.”