Barcelona return to action on Saturday as they host Athletic Club, in what could be the first match at the newly-rebuilt Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans could go level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a victory, and their chance of keeping three points in Catalonia could depend on whether a number of their players are available.

Heading into the weekend clash, Barcelona have five injury doubts. However, two of these (Joan Garcia and Lamine Yamal) are barely that, with MD reporting that both players will be fit to face Athletic. The goalkeeper is back after almost two months out with a knee injury, while Lamine Yamal is expected to be fine after undergoing an “invasive radiofrequency treatment” last week, which saw miss withdrawn from the Spain squad.

As per the report, there is less certainty about Raphinha and Marc Casado. The former has been out since September with back-to-back hamstring injuries, but he is likely to be involved in some capacity, barring any further setbacks. As for Casado, he may not be risked, given that he has yet to train after suffering a blow in his adductor prior to the victory over Celta Vigo earlier this month.

Pedri will not be risked against Athletic Club

As for Pedri, Barcelona are unlikely to take any risks with him, despite the fact that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The plan is for him to be involved against Chelsea three days after the Athletic fixture, so it is more expected that he features at Stamford Bridge instead.

Hansi Flick will be desperate to get these injured players back as soon as possible, as he seeks to turn around his side’s poor fortunes from the last couple of months.