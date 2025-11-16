Spain made it five wins from wins in World Cup qualifying with a routine 4-0 victory over Georgia on Saturday, and while it was not enough to book their place at next summer’s tournament, they did create a significant piece of history in Tbilisi.

The victory over Georgia means that Spain extended their unbeaten run (games inside 90/120 minutes) to 30 in competitive matches, with 25 wins and five draws. As per Diario AS, this is the first time that a La Roja side has achieved this feat, with the previous national team record having been set by Vicente del Bosque’s all-conquering side between 2010 and 2012.

Fourth team to reach 30 unbeaten competitive matches

March 2023 was the last time that Spain were defeated in a competitive fixture, that being a 2-0 defeat to Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying. Luis de la Fuente’s side are the fourth national team in history to record 30 unbeaten matches in a row, after Morocco (38), Senegal (36, still ongoing) and Italy (31).

During this run, Spain recorded victory at Euro 2024 and the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, while they finished as runners-up in the 2024-25 instalment of this competition after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Portugal in June. The goal will now be to extend it further by winning their second World Cup next summer, in a tournament that they will considered as one of the favourites.

First and foremost, Spain will seek to make it 31 unbeaten matches in a row when they host Türkiye at La Cartuja on Tuesday. A draw will be enough to book their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America, although they would also make it if they were to be defeated by six goals or less, given that their goal difference is +14 compared to their opponents.

It is certainly a great time to be a fan of Spanish football, and the national team will seek to confirm themselves as the world’s best in eight months’ time.