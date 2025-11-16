Atletico Madrid could be busy in January, but for any signings to be made, it’s expected that outgoings would need to happen first. One possible departee is Conor Gallagher, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since his 2023 move from Chelsea.

Gallagher is currently behind Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion and Johnny Cardoso in the central midfield pecking order, and in a recent match, Alex Baena was even preferred to him in the position. So far, he has been unable to convince Diego Simeone, and this could lead to his exit when the transfer window opens.

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in Gallagher, and according to their former player Paul Parker (via CaughtOffside), a deal should be done to bring him to Old Trafford.

“I think you can’t rush it, you can’t just go and get a big clump of players. If you’re looking to take it forward slowly and you want to do something, you have to have something in the back end that you look to build on, you look to build on with that person coming in on loan, or you see you get someone on loan who does well, you get that calibre of player to come in, get it cemented in, then Conor is the one.

“He’s the one player I think they need. One player who plays a lot of football, doesn’t get injured often, and is willing to play. I’ve watched him many a times when he was at Palace and when he was at Chelsea and every time you see him grimacing, the lad wants to play games of football. If he doesn’t play, it’s a good reason. Even if he’s had a knock, he wants to play football. And I know that if he comes to Manchester United, that would be the cherry on the top.”

Gallagher needs to be playing regularly

Gallagher will have aspirations to be in England’s squad for next summer’s World Cup, so he would surely welcome a move away from Atleti if it is clear that he will not be counted on as a regular starter. For now, there has been no movements in regards to a possible exit.