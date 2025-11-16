Harry Kane backed to join Barcelona or Real Madrid in 2026

Over the last few months, Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Spain – and more specifically, Barcelona. However, Real Madrid are also long-time admirers of the Bayern Munich superstar, who could be on the move next summer.

Barcelona see Kane as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract is up. He is said to have a €65m release clause in his Bayern contract, which could become possible for the Catalans to pay if they improve their financial situation over the coming months.

Kane has also been linked with a return to the Premier League, but according to former footballer Chris Waddle (via Diario AS), the England international should consider a move to La Liga.

“I know it sounds good to hear that Kane could return to Tottenham. But I’m not sure Spurs want him at that age and at that price. Even if another club were interested, I don’t know if Bayern would let him go. They let Lewandowski go to Barcelona at that age, and then he continued to score goals non-stop.

“Perhaps Harry thinks he has already fulfilled his mission in England, and perhaps he will soon feel the same about Germany. Now Spain, Italy or France could be attractive to him. Bayern is huge, but Real Madrid is even bigger. What a story that would be! If I were Real Madrid, Barcelona or Milan, I would ask myself: Why not Kane? He scores goals, is technically strong and can play as a centre forward or as a midfielder.

“If I were Harry, I’d rather try my luck in Spain than go back to England. A good goalscoring record would be nice, but his record in England speaks for itself.”

Kane would be a statement signing for Barcelona

As was the case with Lewandowski in 2022, there is little doubt that Barcelona signing Kane would be magnificent business. They would be able to get at least a couple of excellent seasons out of him, and if he leads them to a Champions League title or two, he would be well worth €65m.