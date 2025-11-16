Barcelona are struggling to return to the 1:1 rule, which is where there is speculation about possible exits in January. One of those that has been linked with a departure is Roony Bardghji, who has struggled for regular playing time since his summer move from Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Bardghji has made nine appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, with only two of those coming as a starter. Despite this, he has no desire to leave, as he dismissed any speculation about his situation in Catalonia during an interview with Fotbolskanalen (via MD).

“That’s what the media writes. But I have had a great time and I have a good relationship with Hansi, who is an amazing coach. He and the club trust me, which means a lot. I feel great. I’m improving every day and learning a lot. I’ve had quite a bit of playing time, so I feel great. I am patient. I’ve been here for three or four months.”

Bardghji reflects on El Clasico experience

One of Bardghji’s nine appearances came in El Clasico, for which he was a late substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu. Despite it being a disappointing afternoon for Barcelona, the winger admitted that he was a memorable experience for him.

“It’s the most important game and you could feel it in the media, everywhere, even before the game. There was a lot of intensity on the pitch and afterwards. I didn’t participate (in the scuffle at full time), but a lot of things happened. There is a lot of emotion, because it is an important match and a great rivalry. It’s normal, but it was amazing to be there.”

Bardghji is unfortunate to have a certain Lamine Yamal ahead of him in the pecking order at right wing, but nevertheless, he has shown himself to be a good option for Hansi Flick to have at his disposal. As such, it would make no sense for him to leave when the winter transfer window opens, regardless of Barcelona’s financial woes.