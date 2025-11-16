Barcelona defender out for 10 weeks as knee injury confirmed

Barcelona have had a number of injury problems this season, and the latest has struck during the international break. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi and Pedri are currently on the sidelines, and they have now been joined by Xavi Espart.

Espart, who has been involved in the first team fold in recent weeks, has been with Spain’s U19s since the start of the week. However, he has now returned to Barcelona, having suffered an injury during the camp.

On Sunday, Barcelona released an official medical report on Espart, confirming that he suffered a knee injury whilst away with the Spain U19s.

“The Barca Atletic player Xavi Espart has an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, which he sustained during the last training camp with the Spain U19 national team. The expected recovery time will be between 8 and 10 weeks.”

Injury is a cruel blow for Espart

Given that Jules Kounde has struggled at right-back for a number of weeks, Espart could have been in line for an appearance or two after the international break. However, these chances are now at an end, as he is not play again until 2026. It means that Eric Garcia is the only other option that Hansi Flick will have at his disposal for the time being.

Barcelona have high hopes for Espart, as was made known by the fact that he has trained under Flick’s orders in recent weeks. He is seen as a future first team player, and right-back is a position where he could stake a claim in the coming years, given that it is not the natural position of Kounde or Eric. However, this injury will set the teenager back, although he will supported during his recovery process over the next 8-10 weeks.