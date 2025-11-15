Spain can book their place at next summer’s World Cup if results go their way, and they are doing their part after scoring twice early on in their penultimate qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.
La Roja dominated the early stages, and they got their reward inside the opening 11 minutes. Ferran Torres drew a handball inside the Georgia penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring from 12 yards.
İspanya, Mikel Oyarzabal’ın attığı gol ile 1-0 öne geçti. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Br167OO3UX
— S Sport (@ssporttr) November 15, 2025
✅ Le llaman 𝐄𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄.
¡Se adelanta la @SEFutbol en Tiflis gracias a un penalti transformado por Mikel Oyarzabal! #SelecciónRTVE #WCQ2026
DIRECTO | @La1_tve y @rtveplay: https://t.co/PHjgd0qLVE pic.twitter.com/LN8jacQiK5
— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 15, 2025
And just over 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled by Martin Zubimendi, who finished well with a lovely chip after being played in by Fabian Ruiz.
Martín Zubimendi scores with Fabian Ruiz's assist
World Cup Qualification | 🏆 Georgia 0-2 Spainpic.twitter.com/KkEC6DdxA7
— Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 15, 2025
🤌 Qué fácil es el fútbol cuando se juntan los buenos.
Baena acelera la jugada, Fabián asiste de primeras y Zubimendi define con maestría.
¡Cómo está jugando España en Georgia! #SelecciónRTVE #WCQ2026
DIRECTO | @La1_tve y @rtveplay: https://t.co/PHjgd0qLVE pic.twitter.com/pi3izIFSGp
— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 15, 2025
Spain are without a number of key players for this match – including Dean Huijsen, who dropped out late on due to muscle discomfort picked up during Friday’s training session. Despite this, they are in a commanding position inside the opening half hour, as they seek to make it five wins from five in their World Cup qualifying group.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment