Spain can book their place at next summer’s World Cup if results go their way, and they are doing their part after scoring twice early on in their penultimate qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

La Roja dominated the early stages, and they got their reward inside the opening 11 minutes. Ferran Torres drew a handball inside the Georgia penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring from 12 yards.

İspanya, Mikel Oyarzabal’ın attığı gol ile 1-0 öne geçti. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Br167OO3UX — S Sport (@ssporttr) November 15, 2025

And just over 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled by Martin Zubimendi, who finished well with a lovely chip after being played in by Fabian Ruiz.

Martín Zubimendi scores with Fabian Ruiz's assist World Cup Qualification | 🏆 Georgia 0-2 Spainpic.twitter.com/KkEC6DdxA7 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 15, 2025

🤌 Qué fácil es el fútbol cuando se juntan los buenos. Baena acelera la jugada, Fabián asiste de primeras y Zubimendi define con maestría. ¡Cómo está jugando España en Georgia! #SelecciónRTVE #WCQ2026 DIRECTO | @La1_tve y @rtveplay: https://t.co/PHjgd0qLVE pic.twitter.com/pi3izIFSGp — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 15, 2025

Spain are without a number of key players for this match – including Dean Huijsen, who dropped out late on due to muscle discomfort picked up during Friday’s training session. Despite this, they are in a commanding position inside the opening half hour, as they seek to make it five wins from five in their World Cup qualifying group.