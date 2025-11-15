Spain are coasting towards another victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign, having made it 4-0 in their penultimate qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

La Roja dominated the early stages, and they got their reward inside the opening 11 minutes. Ferran Torres drew a handball inside the Georgia penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring from 12 yards. And just over 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled by Martin Zubimendi, who finished well with a lovely chip after being played in by Fabian Ruiz.

On 35 minutes, Spain notched their third, which came from Ferran Torres, who was at the right place at the right time to tap home a cutback from Oyarzabal following a well-worked team move.

And now their fourth of the evening has come in the second half, with Oyarzabal notching his second of the match with a lovely header that has gone in via the post.

Oyarzabal scores a brace !!! 🏆 Georgia 0-4 Spainpic.twitter.com/7yADSWrAh9 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 15, 2025

Lo de Oyarzabal con la camiseta de la selección española se estudiará en las escuelas. 🪄 ¡Está tocado por la varita! #SelecciónRTVE #WCQ2026 DIRECTO | @La1_tve y @rtveplay: https://t.co/PHjgd0qLVE pic.twitter.com/w0dCKV4E4B — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) November 15, 2025

Oyarzabal has had another excellent match, and he is firmly confirming himself as Spain’s starting striker going into next summer’s World Cup.