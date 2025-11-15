Spain are coasting towards another victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign, having made it 3-0 in their penultimate qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

La Roja dominated the early stages, and they got their reward inside the opening 11 minutes. Ferran Torres drew a handball inside the Georgia penalty area, and that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to open the scoring from 12 yards. And just over 10 minutes later, the lead was doubled by Martin Zubimendi, who finished well with a lovely chip after being played in by Fabian Ruiz.

On 35 minutes, Spain have notched their third, which has come from Ferran Torres, who was at the right place at the right time to tap home a cutback from Oyarzabal.

Spain scored seven on their last trip to Georgia, and they are on course to emulate this. It has been a devastating first half for the hosts, who are no match for Luis de la Fuente’s side, who are even without a number of key players due to injury.