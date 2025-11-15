In the lead-up to next summer, one of the big focuses at Barcelona will be the future of star striker Robert Lewandowski. The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and while it is expected that he will leave, he would welcome the chance to extend his stay in Catalonia by an additional year or two.

For now, Lewandowski is fully focused on what is directly in front of him, that being the rest of the season with Barcelona. Speaking to TVP Sport (via MD), he stated that any decision on his future is unlikely to be made for at least another few months.

“I’m calm. I don’t know where I’ll be or what I’ll want to do in a few months. I don’t have to do anything and I’m not in a hurry. Soon I will be ready to decide which path I want to take and see what my options are.”

Lewandowski: Barcelona in safe hands for the future

Lewandowski is the elder statesman in the Barcelona’s squad, and he is very much an anomaly. Much of Hansi Flick’s squad consists of younger players, and the Poland international made it clear that this will stand the club in good stead for years to come.

“I’m very encouraged to know that at Barcelona there are a lot of young guys. They give me a shot of energy. I feel very good among them. I remember when I was a teenager and what I did at their age. I’m older than the parents of some of my teammates. They treat me like a father. It’s funny, but very positive.”

It remains to be seen whether this is Lewandowski’s final season at Barcelona. He has been an outstanding servant for the Catalan club since his 2022 move from Bayern Munich, so when the time comes for him to move on, he will be warmly celebrated.