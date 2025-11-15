Real Madrid are looking to sign a new central defender next summer, with the intention being to repeat tricks of the past, used for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, by bringing in a top-level free agent. They have been linked with Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, but at this stage, their top target is still Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

With less than two months to go until Konate can open pre-contract talks with interested clubs, he has yet to come close to agreeing terms with Liverpool. Their final offer is said to already be on the table, but Real Madrid will be hoping that he turns them down in order to move to the Bernabeu next summer.

Real Madrid have a wildcard in the Konate race, as the defender is close friends with Kylian Mbappe – and the striker is now using their relationship to help his club.

Speaking on Telefoot (via Diario AS), Konate revealed that Mbappe “calls me every two hours to sign for Real Madrid”. The Liverpool defender joked about the situation, but this revelation underlines Los Blancos’ intention to sign the France international upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Time is on Real Madrid’s side

The fact that Konate is currently not showing any signs of wanting to renew with Liverpool is playing into Real Madrid’s hands. There is less than two months to go until they can officially open talks over a pre-contract, and it would be no surprise if moves were made early in January to secure an agreement.

The next few weeks could be decisive in terms of Konate’s future at Liverpool. If he fails to agree terms of a new contract before the end of the year, it would open the door for Real Madrid to get their man.