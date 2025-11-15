Real Madrid have had an eventful international break so far, with four players having already dropped out of national team duty due to a variety of injury concerns. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Fede Valverde (Uruguay), Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga (both France) are back in Madrid after being forced to withdraw from action, and in the coming hours, they could be joined by Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, who had to withdrawn from Spain’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers in October, is suffering with muscle discomfort, as per Diario AS. He picked up the issue during Friday’s training session in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, which has led to him undergoing medical examinations.

It was a similar issue that led to Huijsen dropping out of the Spain squad last month, and already, it has been confirmed that he will play no part against Georgia. Depending on the results of the medical tests, he could also be ruled out for the clash against Türkiye on Tuesday, which would mean that he returns to Real Madrid with immediate effect.

Huijsen was expected to start against Georgia

It is a blow for Spain to be without Huijsen, as reports suggested that he was in line to start alongside Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence. Luis de la Fuente is already without Robin Le Normand due to injury, which means that he will need to choose between Dani Vivian and Pau Cubarsi for the second centre-back spot.

Real Madrid will hope that Huijsen’s discomfort is nothing serious, although they would surely welcome him not being involved against Türkiye as a precaution. They will hope that he is able to the available for next weekend’s tricky trip to Elche, although his recent performances for Los Blancos suggest that he may not be a guaranteed starter for that match anyway.