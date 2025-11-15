Real Madrid could make a major sale in 2026, given that Rodrygo Goes continues to be linked with a Premier League move. The 24-year-old is said to be interested in leaving the Bernabeu next summer, so there is every chance that he ends up in England.

A number of Premier League clubs have shown interest in Rodrygo over the last 12 months, with Chelsea being the most recent. However, former Aston Villa and Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now works as an advisor consulting top football clubs, told Football Insider (via CaughtOffside) that Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign the Brazil international, although he hinted at Liverpool being an option too.

“I think (Rodrygo) will go to Spurs, but the whisper I got was a potential swap deal with Wirtz as part of it from Liverpool. Now, given the start that Wirtz has had, that isn’t beyond the realms of the imagination. I think he may fit better into the Real Madrid style of play and the La Liga style of play.

“I think that may be something that could have some currency in it. I didn’t dismiss it out of hand straight away. But I do think that Spurs will be the ones that end up paying the money to get him across from Real Madrid. I expect Spurs to push hard, but that Liverpool-Wirtz story did seem to make some sense to me.”

Do Real Madrid need Wirtz?

Wirtz has struggled during the early stages of his Liverpool career, and Real Madrid showed interest in his services prior to his Anfield move. However, it would make little sense for him to move to the Bernabeu now, given that his former manager Xabi Alonso already has Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz as attacking midfield options, while Nico Paz is also expected to return to Los Blancos next summer.