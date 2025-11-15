Barcelona are looking to sign a centre-back and striker next summer, but other positions could also be addressed. Right-back is one that Hansi Flick had wanted to address before the current season got underway, but 12 months on, he could get his wish.

Jules Kounde has had a disappointing season thus far, having struggled to reach the level he showed last season. Because of this, Barcelona are said to be exploring the possibility of signing a new right-back to provide proper competition, and one target is Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz.

Munoz has now fuelled further speculation over a possible move, having revealed in a press conference (via Sport) that joining Barcelona would be a dream for him.

“I think there is a lot of talk about one club or the other. If you ask me, for me it would be a dream to be able to play for a club like this, be it Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester United. I think I work for that, day by day I try my best to be able to attract the attention of one of these clubs at some point, because for me it is a dream to be able to get there.”

Munoz is committed to Crystal Palace – for now

Despite this, Munoz also made it clear that he will remain loyal to Crystal Palace until a possible transfer comes to fruition.

“Now I focus on my club, on being able to do things well at Crystal Palace. I’m not very attentive to what is being said, I don’t have any information about one of these clubs wanting me or not wanting me. The focus is on Crystal Palace and the national team. We’ll see when the winter market gets closer and time will tell, but right now, total concentration for these two games with the national team.”