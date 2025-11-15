La Liga

Spain player ratings against Georgia: Mikel Oyarzabal shines again for La Roja

Image via Diario AS

Spain continued their 100% record in World Cup qualifying with a commanding 4-0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Starting XI

Unai Simon – 6

Had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, although he did make a good save late on to keep his clean sheet intact.

Pedro Porro – 7

Continues to impress at right-back, although he was taken off at half time with Tuesday’s showdown against Türkiye in mind.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Looked solid enough on his return to the line-up.

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

At his commanding best. If he can keep this level of performance up, Luis de la Fuente will have a decision to make between him and Dean Huijsen for the starting spot at left centre-back.

Marc Cucurella – 6.5

Not his best performance in a Spain jersey, but still good enough.

Martin Zubimendi – 8

He never fails to disappoint when featuring for Spain, and he even got a goal as an added bonus. A fully-fit Rodri will face it difficult to oust Zubimendi for the World Cup.

Image via RFEF

Fabian Ruiz – 7

He’s not featured much for Spain of late, but he slotted back in seamlessly in Tbilisi. He got a lovely assist for Zubimendi’s goal.

Mikel Merino – 6.5

Not as involved as he has been in previous matches.

Ferran Torres – 7.5

Did not look overly comfortable on the right wing, but still walked away from one goal and one assist.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 8.5

His sensational international form continues, with two goals and an assist on a plate for Ferran. He’s notched 15 goal involvements in his last 10 Spain appearances, which is an utterly remarkable record for the Real Sociedad forward.

Image via Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Alex Baena – 7

Threatened a lot, so he can feel disappointed not to have registered a goal contribution of his own. Nevertheless, it was a heartening performance.

Substitutes

Marcos Llorente – 6.5

Carried on the good work of Porro during his second half cameo.

Pablo Barrios – 6

Looked assured alongside Zubimendi.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Involved in a lot of the play during his 30-minute appearance.

Borja Iglesias – 6

Should have scored minutes after coming on.

Yeremy Pino – 6

Did little during his limited time on the pitch.

Posted by

Tags 2026 World Cup Georgia Spain World Cup

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News