Spain continued their 100% record in World Cup qualifying with a commanding 4-0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi.
Starting XI
Unai Simon – 6
Had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, although he did make a good save late on to keep his clean sheet intact.
Pedro Porro – 7
Continues to impress at right-back, although he was taken off at half time with Tuesday’s showdown against Türkiye in mind.
Pau Cubarsi – 7
Looked solid enough on his return to the line-up.
Aymeric Laporte – 7.5
At his commanding best. If he can keep this level of performance up, Luis de la Fuente will have a decision to make between him and Dean Huijsen for the starting spot at left centre-back.
Marc Cucurella – 6.5
Not his best performance in a Spain jersey, but still good enough.
Martin Zubimendi – 8
He never fails to disappoint when featuring for Spain, and he even got a goal as an added bonus. A fully-fit Rodri will face it difficult to oust Zubimendi for the World Cup.
Fabian Ruiz – 7
He’s not featured much for Spain of late, but he slotted back in seamlessly in Tbilisi. He got a lovely assist for Zubimendi’s goal.
Mikel Merino – 6.5
Not as involved as he has been in previous matches.
Ferran Torres – 7.5
Did not look overly comfortable on the right wing, but still walked away from one goal and one assist.
Mikel Oyarzabal – 8.5
His sensational international form continues, with two goals and an assist on a plate for Ferran. He’s notched 15 goal involvements in his last 10 Spain appearances, which is an utterly remarkable record for the Real Sociedad forward.
Alex Baena – 7
Threatened a lot, so he can feel disappointed not to have registered a goal contribution of his own. Nevertheless, it was a heartening performance.
Substitutes
Marcos Llorente – 6.5
Carried on the good work of Porro during his second half cameo.
Pablo Barrios – 6
Looked assured alongside Zubimendi.
Fermin Lopez – 6.5
Involved in a lot of the play during his 30-minute appearance.
Borja Iglesias – 6
Should have scored minutes after coming on.
Yeremy Pino – 6
Did little during his limited time on the pitch.
