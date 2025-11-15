Spain continued their 100% record in World Cup qualifying with a commanding 4-0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Starting XI

Unai Simon – 6

Had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, although he did make a good save late on to keep his clean sheet intact.

Pedro Porro – 7

Continues to impress at right-back, although he was taken off at half time with Tuesday’s showdown against Türkiye in mind.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Looked solid enough on his return to the line-up.

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

At his commanding best. If he can keep this level of performance up, Luis de la Fuente will have a decision to make between him and Dean Huijsen for the starting spot at left centre-back.

Marc Cucurella – 6.5

Not his best performance in a Spain jersey, but still good enough.

Martin Zubimendi – 8

He never fails to disappoint when featuring for Spain, and he even got a goal as an added bonus. A fully-fit Rodri will face it difficult to oust Zubimendi for the World Cup.

Fabian Ruiz – 7

He’s not featured much for Spain of late, but he slotted back in seamlessly in Tbilisi. He got a lovely assist for Zubimendi’s goal.

Mikel Merino – 6.5

Not as involved as he has been in previous matches.

Ferran Torres – 7.5

Did not look overly comfortable on the right wing, but still walked away from one goal and one assist.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 8.5

His sensational international form continues, with two goals and an assist on a plate for Ferran. He’s notched 15 goal involvements in his last 10 Spain appearances, which is an utterly remarkable record for the Real Sociedad forward.

Alex Baena – 7

Threatened a lot, so he can feel disappointed not to have registered a goal contribution of his own. Nevertheless, it was a heartening performance.

Substitutes

Marcos Llorente – 6.5

Carried on the good work of Porro during his second half cameo.

Pablo Barrios – 6

Looked assured alongside Zubimendi.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Involved in a lot of the play during his 30-minute appearance.

Borja Iglesias – 6

Should have scored minutes after coming on.

Yeremy Pino – 6

Did little during his limited time on the pitch.