Georgia 0-3 Spain

Spain have made it five wins from win in World Cup qualifying, having seen off Georgia in emphatic fashion in Tbilisi.

La Roja were without a number of regular starters for the match, including Dean Huijsen, Rodri Hernandez, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Despite this, they raced into an early lead, as Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot following a Georgia handball inside the area. And soon after, it was 2-0 when Fabian Ruiz slipped in Martin Zubimendi, who chipped the ball over Giorgi Mamardashvili and into the back of the net.

Spain did not stop there, as they got their third goal of the evening on 35 minutes. A fine team move ended with Oyarzabal cutting the ball back for Ferran Torres to caress it home from a couple of yards out.

In the second half, Spain continued their dominance, and just beyond the hour mark, they got their fourth of the evening. It came from Oyarzabal, who headed home Ferran’s cross via the inside of the far post, as Mamardashvili could only watch on as he was beaten again.

This took the sting out of the game, as Luis de la Fuente gave opportunities to the likes of Pablo Barrios, Fermin Lopez and Borja Iglesias. The Celta Vigo striker should have got La Roja’s fifth, but his effort from the centre of the penalty area was straight at Mamardashvili, much to his disappointment.

Spain not yet assured of World Cup place

Spain were not able to recreate their seven-goal performance from two years ago, but it mattered little. They maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying, although they have not yet confirmed their place at next summer’s tournament – to do so, they need to avoid defeat to Türkiye on Tuesday, or not lose by a seven-goal margin or more.